SPORTS VOICES: High school hoops championship preview, including North Pocono vs. Crestwood girls' game

This week, Roger and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about high school championship games around the region with some predictions from Bob. On that note, we'll look more closely at the upcoming North Pocono vs. Crestwood girls' game.

Bob also talked with some members of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins about Sunday's gold medal victory by the U.S. Men's Hockey Team. You can read more about that here.

And don't forget -- WVIA News' Kat Bolus spoke with Olympic Hockey Equipment Manager and Wilkes-Barre Native Teddy Richards, which you can read at wvia.org.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube channel.