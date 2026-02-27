100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: High school hoops championship preview, including North Pocono vs. Crestwood girls' game

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published February 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

This week, Roger and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about high school championship games around the region with some predictions from Bob. On that note, we'll look more closely at the upcoming North Pocono vs. Crestwood girls' game.

Bob also talked with some members of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins about Sunday's gold medal victory by the U.S. Men's Hockey Team. You can read more about that here.

And don't forget -- WVIA News' Kat Bolus spoke with Olympic Hockey Equipment Manager and Wilkes-Barre Native Teddy Richards, which you can read at wvia.org.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube channel.

Tags
Sports Voices FOX56Sports VoicesBob IdeCrestwood School DistrictNorth Pocono School DistrictWilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsTeddy Richards
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News