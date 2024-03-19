A former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward passed away unexpectedly Monday at the age of 42. Konstantin Koltsov played parts of three seasons in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton between 2002 and 2006. He later went on to play 144 games in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team says Koltsov is remembered for “one of the most famous moments in team history.” He scored an overtime goal in first round of the 2004 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Koltsov was a native of Minsk, Belarus, and played in the Winter Olympics for the Belarusian national team in 2002 and 2010. The Miami-Dade Police called Koltsov’s death “an apparent suicide," according to the Associated Press.