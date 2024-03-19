100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

  • News Briefs
    Former WBS Penguins forward dies unexpectedly at 42
    WVIA News staff report
    A former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward passed away unexpectedly Monday at the age of 42. Konstantin Koltsov played parts of three seasons in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton between 2002 and 2006. He later went on to play 144 games in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team says Koltsov is remembered for “one of the most famous moments in team history.” He scored an overtime goal in first round of the 2004 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Koltsov was a native of Minsk, Belarus, and played in the Winter Olympics for the Belarusian national team in 2002 and 2010. The Miami-Dade Police called Koltsov’s death “an apparent suicide," according to the Associated Press.