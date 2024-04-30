WBS Penguins leave playoffs, announce coaching changes

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are out of the Calder Cup Playoffs, and the organization now says it’s ready for changes to coaching staff.

In an announcement, the Pens said they would not renew contracts for head coach J.D. Forrest and assistant coach Kevin Porter. Management did not say who would replace the team leaders.

In Friday’s high-scoring match, the Pens fell 5-4 in overtime to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, cutting short renewed playoff hopes. The team didn’t qualify for the post-season last year and exited in the second round in the 2021-22 season. Meanwhile the team’s NHL counterpart, the Pittsburgh Penguins, haven’t made it to the postseason in two straight years.

The Pens named Forrest head coach in 2020 after four seasons as an assistant coach. Forrest also led the Under-18 men’s United States team in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup international tournament in 2021.

Porter joined the Penguins coaching staff in 2020 and previously played for the Pittsburgh Pens, including during the 2016 Stanley Cup Championship win.

Some hockey fans expressed anger on social media, asking why the Pittsburgh Penguins coaching staff wasn’t shaken up instead of the farm team.

“Today’s decisions were not easy and we are grateful to J.D. and Kevin for their dedication and hard work over the past eight and four years, respectively. Both are good coaches and most importantly, excellent people,” said Jason Spezza, Penguins assistant general manager, in a press release. “These decisions come after taking the season to fully evaluate our minor league and development systems.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms now face the Hershey Bears – the Calder Cup reigning champs – in round two of playoffs starting Wednesday.