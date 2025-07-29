Shapiro sues Trump administration over proposed Planned Parenthood defunding

Governor Josh Shapiro joined a multi- state lawsuit against the Trump administration over the proposed defunding of Planned Parenthood today.

The administration's proposed measure would temporarily prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid reimbursement. Shapiro and the other states included in the lawsuit allege that the measure is illegal.

In a Facebook post, Shapiro said the measure would "rip away healthcare from thousands of Pennsylvanians." He also said the measure threatens to close healthcare centers.

— Lydia McFarlane