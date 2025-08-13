Flash flooding warning issued for areas in Northeast Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for central Lackawanna County and Northeast Luzerne County.

The agency is warning of life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Local law enforcement have already reported flash flooding in several locations from thunderstorms, according to NWS.

Locations that will experience flash flooding, include: Scranton, Pittston, Dunmore, Old Forge, Archbald, Dickson City, Moosic, Olyphant, Clarks Summit, West Wyoming, Moscow, Mayfield, Elmhurst Twp., Glendale, Mount Cobb, Blakely, Taylor, Exeter, Swoyersville and Duryea.

An additional rainfall of an inch or two is possible in spots, according to NWS.