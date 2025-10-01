Wilkes-Barre Area cheer and football teams fundraising for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Wilkes-Barre Area’s cheer and football teams are joining forces to fight for a cure. They are fundraising ahead of the annual pink-out football game on Friday, Oct. 10 in honor of October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

All proceeds will go to the Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA. The Wellness Center, located in Forty-Fort, provides free wellness classes to clients.

The cheer team is taking donations through Oct. 10 through its Venmo, @WBAWolfPackCheer.

— Lydia McFarlane