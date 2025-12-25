EVENTFUL: How to keep your family active and beat boredom during winter break

MORE EVENTS

For a comprehensive list of events and attractions throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, visit DiscoverNEPA.

With presents unwrapped and with most schools closed for winter break through next week, it’s now time to keep the family active until the normal routine of work and school.

Whether you’re on a budget or wanting to spend the gifted holiday money, there are a variety of events happening in the area for everyone to enjoy.

Free activities

Public libraries

Having a library card can go a long way, especially for those looking for free activities to do.

Families can enjoy events free of cost, while also being able to start their potential new year resolutions of reading more early.

To look for the library closest to your backyard, look here for the list of public libraries in Pennsylvania.

Holiday lights

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News The lights at Scranton's Nay Aug Park include a replica of the Electric City sign.

The holidays may be over, but plenty of different displays still run until the new year.

Take the family to see different sparkling displays for free, while also creating lasting memories and new traditions for next year.

For a list of different displays, click here .

Steamtown National Historic Site

Want to know more about the history of the place you live?

Visiting the Steamtown National Historic Site allows you to do just that, for free.

Learn about the history of railroads, see exciting exhibits and even take a ride on the train, seeing the Electric City like never before.

Visit an ice rink

Learn a new skill this holiday break with free ice rinks around the valley.

Wilkes-Barre Public Square offers free skating from dawn to dusk daily, and visitors can borrow skates for free on the weekends.

Hillside Park in South Abington Twp., Lackawanna County, also offers free skating opportunities, updating Facebook daily to let visitors know what to expect on the ice each day.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Lake Eston Wilson at Hillside Park in South Abington Twp. draws people from all over the region to ice skate.

Lastly, Grovedale Winery in Bradford County has an ice rink for the community to enjoy. Check the winery’s social media for daily updates on the rink.

Visit a farmer’s market

Plenty of farmer’s markets are happening year round, offering opportunities to buy local produce, shop from small businesses and to walk around free of charge to enjoy the community around you.

For a list of current farmer’s markets that are open, visit here.

Yuengling Brewery Tour

Explore America’s oldest brewery, located in Schuylkill County. All ages are allowed to attend, but those who wish to sample beverages must present their ID.

Tours are free for all ages, and last for one hour.

To look at different times, learn more information about the tour and plan your visit, visit the Yuengling website.

Paid activities

Winter character train ride

Travel to Jim Thorpe for an unforgettable train ride with scenic views, interactive surprises and visits from popular winter characters. Rides for the winter character train ride run from Dec. 26-29.

For more information and to reserve tickets, visit the website .

Nothing Much Pop-Up

Visit the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Twp. for a unique pop-up store experience.

Here for a limited time, Nothing Much is home of a slime and fragrance bar, charm making jewelry and more. It’s open until Dec. 28.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins games

Sport lover or not, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins games are a fun activity for the whole family.

Watch the game, fill up on snacks or walk around Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, For a full list of games and tickets, visit the WBS Penguins website .

Electric City Aquarium

Fish, reptiles and more fill the Electric City Aquarium at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

Witness animals how you’ve never seen them before up close and personal while also keeping the family entertained.

F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Home of music, comedy shows and plays, the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre is an amazing spot to keep the family entertained for the night.

For a full list of shows, visit the venue’s website.

Bloomsburg Children's Museum

Interactive learning experiences are perfect for kids who are on holiday break.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Noah Froehbrodt, 10, of North Carolina, plays checkers with his aunt, Sarah Froehbrodt, of Reading, at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum.

The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum offers different activities on both the upper and lower levels. Admission is $7 and free for those under 12 months.

Long Live Playtime

Long Live Playtime in Edwardsville is an indoor play area for children to learn and play with different toys. It also has a cafe inside for parents waiting for their kids to finish.