Emergency shelter, warming centers open during extreme cold warning this weekend

Warming centers and emergency shelter will be available this weekend as extreme cold and wind-chill blow through the region.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme cold warning for the region that starts at 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. on Sunday. Meteorologists expect dangerously cold wind chill temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero.

Wilkes-Barre and Scranton have issued Code Blue alerts for the weekend, opening emergency overnight shelters.

In Wilkes-Barre, the Code Blue shelter at Calvary Bible Church will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. each night.

According to a release from Mayor George Brown's office, the city will also open the GAR Middle School Gym as a warming center during the day on Saturday and Sunday. The warming shelter will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

In Scranton, Lackawanna County extended the Code Blue alert until Wednesday, Feb. 11. Emergency shelter will be available at Weston Field House each night starting at 7:30 p.m. until Wednesday morning.

Nighttime shelter is also available in Scranton at St. Anthony’s Haven from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. each night.

The Community Intervention Center on North 6th Ave. will be open as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.