UP TO DATE

Wilkes-Barre, Scranton find new partners to offer shelter on coldest nights

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Affidavit reveals details of Scranton machete attack that left two women dead, one wounded

A man told police he smoked a hallucinogenic drug before killing two women and critically injuring another with a machete in a downtown Scranton apartment building Tuesday evening, according to an arrest affidavit.

Michael Willie Marquis Woods, 38, also killed a service dog that belonged to one of the dead women, according to the affidavit.

Wilkes-Barre and Scranton find new partners to offer shelter on coldest nights

Both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton have found alternative partners for the Code Blue program that was previously organized by Keystone Mission in both cities.

A Code Blue is issued on especially cold or snowy nights to establish an emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

Scranton City Council approves Geisinger zoning changes on Tuesday at meeting

Scranton City Council voted 3-2 to approve Geisinger's zoning change after a more than two-hour-long public hearing, followed by a city council meeting.

The amendment will allow the hospital system to build a five-story annex on Colfax Avenue by changing its zoning from institutional to civic. Geisinger also plans to build a new parking garage next to the annex.

Wilkes-BarreScrantonScranton PoliceKeystone MissionGeisinger Health System
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
