Wilkes-Barre, Scranton find new partners to offer shelter on coldest nights

Affidavit reveals details of Scranton machete attack that left two women dead, one wounded

A man told police he smoked a hallucinogenic drug before killing two women and critically injuring another with a machete in a downtown Scranton apartment building Tuesday evening, according to an arrest affidavit.

Michael Willie Marquis Woods, 38, also killed a service dog that belonged to one of the dead women, according to the affidavit.

Wilkes-Barre and Scranton find new partners to offer shelter on coldest nights

Both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton have found alternative partners for the Code Blue program that was previously organized by Keystone Mission in both cities.

A Code Blue is issued on especially cold or snowy nights to establish an emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

Scranton City Council approves Geisinger zoning changes on Tuesday at meeting

Scranton City Council voted 3-2 to approve Geisinger's zoning change after a more than two-hour-long public hearing, followed by a city council meeting.