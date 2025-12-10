100 WVIA Way
Police: Two killed, one critically wounded in stabbing at downtown Scranton apartment building

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published December 10, 2025 at 11:01 AM EST
Scranton police vehicles line Biden Street outside the Hotel Jermyn Tuesday evening, Dec. 9, 2025, following a stabbing inside the downtown apartment building that left two women dead and another critically injured.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Scranton police investigate a stabbing that killed two people and critically injured another at the Hotel Jermyn Apartments on Dec. 9, 2025.

A suspect stabbed three women in a downtown Scranton apartment building Tuesday evening, killing two and critically injuring the other, authorities said.

Police took the suspect into custody outside the Hotel Jermyn Apartments on Biden Street.

The names of the suspect and victims have not been released.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Brian Gallagher called the murder scene inside the apartment building “one of the ... most horrific scenes” he’s ever encountered.

Gallagher declined to provide further details, but he and police plan a 2 p.m. news conference to release more informatiom.

The killings occurred shortly after 6 p.m.

Multiple police cars remained stationed outside the building late Tuesday evening.

Check back for updates.
