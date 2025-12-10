Police: Two killed, one critically wounded in stabbing at downtown Scranton apartment building

A suspect stabbed three women in a downtown Scranton apartment building Tuesday evening, killing two and critically injuring the other, authorities said.

Police took the suspect into custody outside the Hotel Jermyn Apartments on Biden Street.

The names of the suspect and victims have not been released.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Brian Gallagher called the murder scene inside the apartment building “one of the ... most horrific scenes” he’s ever encountered.

Gallagher declined to provide further details, but he and police plan a 2 p.m. news conference to release more informatiom.

The killings occurred shortly after 6 p.m.

Multiple police cars remained stationed outside the building late Tuesday evening.

