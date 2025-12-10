Expect a wintry commute in NEPA: PennDOT reduces speeds as afternoon snowfall intensifies

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials are temporarily reducing the speed limit on several roadways in the region as snow continues to fall around Northeast Pennsylvania.

Local bus systems also have suspended service.

PennDOT says it's urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. Those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 81 from Schuylkill County to the New York State line, Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Pike, and Wayne counties, and Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

Motorists can check road conditions online at www.511PA.com.

Winter weather advisory for NEPA

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. Wednesday for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

Wet snow is expected, with additional snow accumulations up to two inches in most areas, and perhaps up to 3 inches in the higher elevations, the weather service said.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute," the weather service's advisory said.

The steady snow will taper off from west to east late this afternoon or early evening, and some rain could mix in for the deeper valley locations, the weather service added.

Bus service affected

The storm also has shut down local bus service in some areas:

● The County of Lackawanna Transit System suspended all service as of 1:15 p.m.

●The Luzerne County Transportation Authority suspended all service at 1:30 p.m. Updates will be posted on the LCTA website.