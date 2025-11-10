Lackawanna County issues Code Blue frigid weather alert

Lackawanna County has issued a Code Blue frigid weather alert from Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. Nov 11.

Low temperatures are forecasted to be in the 20s tonight, with wind chills making it feel even colder.

During a cold blue, homeless individuals can access emergency shelter at two locations in Scranton:



St. Anthony's Haven, 409 Olive St., open 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Community Intervention Center, 445 North 6th Ave., Scranton, open Monday until 8 p.m. and reopening at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

— Haley O'Brien