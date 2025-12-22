100 WVIA Way
NEWS VOICES: NEPA officials tour Northern Virginia's Data Center Alley in Loudoun County

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News,
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published December 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Lydia McFarlane
/
WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Kat Bolus talk about a recent visit to Data Center Alley in Loudoun County, Virginia. The area has the highest concentration of data centers in the world. Many are proposed for Northeast Pennsylvania.

The trip was organized by the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below:
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is an Emmy-award-winning journalist who has spent over a decade covering local news in Northeast Pennsylvania. She joined the WVIA News team in 2022. Bolus can be found in Penns Wood’s, near our state's waterways and in communities around the region. Her reporting also focuses on local environmental issues.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News
