NEWS VOICES: NEPA officials tour Northern Virginia's Data Center Alley in Loudoun County

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Kat Bolus talk about a recent visit to Data Center Alley in Loudoun County, Virginia. The area has the highest concentration of data centers in the world. Many are proposed for Northeast Pennsylvania.

The trip was organized by the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below: