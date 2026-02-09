DA: Man, 47, dead after Sunday domestic incident in Dunmore

A man who was shot by his son Sunday night later died at Geisinger Community Medical Center, according to Dunmore Police and the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office.

“This is a domestic-related incident. There is no ongoing threat to the public,” District Attorney Brian Gallagher said Monday.

Dunmore police identified the man as Frederick Zantowsky Jr., 47, of 401 Mortimer St., Dunmore. The son's name and age have not been released.

Gallagher said Zantowsky was intoxicated and waved and pointed a firearm at his son and other members of the family, including an 8-year-old child.

The son fired one shot and hit Zantowsky, Gallagher said.

Police were called to the home at about 8:30 p.m. Dunmore police detectives said they interviewed the shooter, who was cooperative and then released from custody pending further investigation, according to a release.

“The cause and manner of death are yet to be determined by the Lackawanna County Coroner’s Office,” the release stated.

Police on Monday said the case is subject to an ongoing investigation and no further details were available.