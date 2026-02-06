SPORTS VOICES: Dunmore vs. Old Forge boys basketball preview

In this week's Sports Voices, Roger and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about the upcoming Feb. 11 Dunmore vs. Old Forge boys basketball game in Lackawanna League Division II.

They also discuss the Pocono Mountain West boys basketball team in District XI, who are headed to the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference playoffs, high school wrestling duals in Johnstown, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' upcoming game at Hershey, and give a look ahead to Sunday's Super Bowl LX featuring the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, including Lakeland graduate CJ Dippre.

