SPORTS VOICES: Dunmore vs. Old Forge boys basketball preview

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published February 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST

In this week's Sports Voices, Roger and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about the upcoming Feb. 11 Dunmore vs. Old Forge boys basketball game in Lackawanna League Division II.

They also discuss the Pocono Mountain West boys basketball team in District XI, who are headed to the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference playoffs, high school wrestling duals in Johnstown, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' upcoming game at Hershey, and give a look ahead to Sunday's Super Bowl LX featuring the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, including Lakeland graduate CJ Dippre.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube page.
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News