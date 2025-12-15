Teenager's death under investigation by Scranton Police

A juvenile has been detained as police continue to investigate the death of a 16-year-old who was shot with a stolen gun, according to a release from Scranton Police.

Dylan Smith, 16, of Taylor, was shot on Friday at 1337 Bryn Mawr St., in West Scranton, according to the release. Police were called to the house and began life-saving measures. Dylan was transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center, where he died.

The detained juvenile was charged with a felony possession of a firearm by a minor, according to the release. Police say the gun was reported stolen two weeks ago in Archbald.

Officers interviewed three other juveniles after the incident.

"This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Scranton Police at 570-348-4134 or use the tipline.