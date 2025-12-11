Authorities release names of Scranton machete attack victims

Authorities on Thursday publicly identified the three victims of a machete attack in a downtown Scranton apartment building earlier this week.

In a statement, Lackawanna County District Attorney Brian Gallagher said the women who died in the “brutal murder” at the Jermyn Apartments are Linda P. Fortuna, 61, and Terry M. Muller, 59, a military veteran.

Marilyn Joan Waller, 66, remains in critical condition at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Gallagher said.

Muller’s service golden retriever, Nayla, 18 months old, also was killed.

Police charged Michael Willie Marquis Woods, 38, with criminal homicide and related counts. Woods remains in the county prison awaiting a Dec. 23 preliminary hearing. He and and the women lived in neighboring apartments on the Jermyn's sixth floor.

Woods told police he smoked the hallucinogenic drug PCP before attacking the women, according to an arrest affidavit. Gallagher said Wednesday police are still investigating whether that’s true.

Most of the attack was recorded on the building’s security cameras. Gallagher has called the attack “horrific” and “pure evil."

