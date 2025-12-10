100 WVIA Way
Red Cross assisting residents displaced by West Side Hotel fire in Scranton

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published December 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM EST

The American Red Cross Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter was called in to assist residents displaced by an early morning fire Wednesday at the West Side Hotel on South Main Avenue in Scranton.

A three-alarm blaze tore through the rooming house, with firefighters arriving to find people hanging out windows, unable to escape, according to our newsgathering partners at FOX56.

Crews from around the city and Dunmore were called in to fight the blaze. They used ground ladders and fire escapes to rescue residents.

About two dozen people were displaced.

The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at West Scranton High School to assist displaced residents.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

— Staff Report
