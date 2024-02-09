Borys Krawczeniuk

Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

He spent his college years training to work in the field of broadcasting, despite having worked in newspapers for most of his professional career. “I've had a great career in newspapers, but more than 40 years later, by joining WVIA, I'm finally back on the right track,” said Borys. “I am extremely excited about the opportunity to help WVIA build a new model of American journalism that will benefit listeners, viewers and online readers in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. I am a devoted listener of NPR and viewer of PBS, and a WVIA member for many years.”

Borys will be responsible for covering local, state, and national political news stories, conducting in-depth interviews with political figures and experts, and producing engaging and informative content for WVIA's television, radio, and digital platforms.