Trump in NEPA: Traffic delays, early school dismissal Tuesday as president visits Mount Airy

Officials have been mum on specifics but the signs say it all: Motorists should expect delays on interstates 81, 84 and 380 in Northeast Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon and evening.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono, at 6 p.m.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials on Monday said they are not at liberty to disclose specific details about how Trump's visit will affect area highways and when.

But PennDOT's digital signs around the region — like the one in the picture attached to this story — are flashing messages referencing the three interstates, and advising drivers they may want to avoid the area.

"I do know that typically when government officials have visited in the past the sections of the roads are only closed at the times the person is traveling through and then quickly opened again," PennDOT Safety Press Officer Elizabeth Fabri said.

Pennsylvania State Police, who will be assisting U.S. Secret Service with security around the visit, said there will be temporary delays and closures on roadways in the vicinity of Mount Pocono Borough as well as Coolbaugh, Paradise and Pocono townships.

Pocono Mountain School District plans early dismissal

All Pocono Mountain School District schools will be dismissing three hours early on Tuesday due to multiple planned major road closures in the district, officials said in a Facebook post.

All after school activities throughout the district are also canceled for Tuesday evening, the post said.