Trump to visit NEPA, talk about economy

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Trump to visit NEPA on Tuesday to talk about the economy

President Donald Trump will visit Northeast Pennsylvania on Tuesday for the first time since his election last year, a White House official confirmed Thursday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, had no details on where or what time the president will speak.

Downtown Scranton church opening bakery training program for formerly incarcerated people

A downtown Scranton church will start its workplace training program for formerly incarcerated people in January.

Board member Ken Goody hopes Cypress House Bakery at St. Luke's Episcopal Church will facilitate a network of support for some of Northeast Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents.

