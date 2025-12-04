Trump to visit NEPA on Tuesday to talk about the economy

President Donald Trump will visit Northeast Pennsylvania on Tuesday for the first time since his election last year, a White House official confirmed Thursday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, had no details on where or what time the president will speak.

Trump will talk about his administration’s progress in improving the American economy, the official said.

“He’s talking about how he and the administration are continuing to focus on issues like ending the inflation crisis and affordability,” the official said. “This is not a victory lap ... By no means is the work done.”

Trump has visited northeast or northcentral Pennsylvania 13 times, including stops in Wilkes-Barre Twp. and Scranton last year as he campaigned for a second term.

Here is a list of Trump's past rallies in the regions:

1. April 25, 2016 – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County

2. July 27, 2016 – Lackawanna College, Scranton, Lackawanna County

3. Oct. 10, 2016 - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County

4. Nov. 7, 2016 – Lackawanna College, Scranton, Lackawanna County

5. Aug. 2, 2018 - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County

6. May 20, 2019 – Williamsport Regional Airport, Montoursville, Lycoming County

7. March 5, 2020 – Scranton Cultural Center at Masonic Temple, Scranton, Lackawanna County

8. Aug. 20, 2020 – Mariotti Building Products, Old Forge, Lackawanna County

9. Oct. 31, 2020 – Williamsport Regional Airport, Montoursville, Lycoming County

10. Nov. 2, 2020 – Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Pittston Township, Luzerne County

11. Sept. 3, 2022 - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County

12. Aug. 17, 2024 - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County

13. Oct. 9, 2024 – Riverfront Sports, Scranton, Lackawanna County

Check back for updates.