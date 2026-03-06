100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

State elected officials support data center legislation

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

A pause, more transparency and help for communities: State elected officials support data center legislation

State legislators from Northeast Pennsylvania represent communities with the most amount of proposed data center developments in the state.

Some of those elected officials are now supporting or drafting laws that could pause the industry or put standards in place for local municipalities to follow.

Gas prices are up in the region as the US enters into war with Iran

Gas prices in the area are up and likely won't be going back down any time soon amid the ongoing war in Iran.

Tags
UP TO DATE Data CentersRosemary BrownKyle MullinsKyle DonahueLackawanna CountyArchbald Borough
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News