SPORTS VOICES: College basketball, including the Susquehanna River Hawks and Scranton's Lady Royals

This week, Roger and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about college basketball in the region. Susquehanna University's men's team is heading for the NCAA Division III Tournament, while the University of Scranton's Lady Royals will host the opening two rounds of the 2026 NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Championship this weekend.

Susquehanna will take on Redlands in the opening round of the tournament Friday afternoon at Hood College in Frederick, Md., while Scranton's Lady Royals will host Framingham State Friday night.

We'll hear from Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek and Scranton senior Kaeli Romanowski ahead of those key games.

Bob also discusses the latest on the local high school basketball front and looks at the 2026 PIAA individual wrestling championships underway in Hershey.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube channel.