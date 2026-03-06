100 WVIA Way
Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: College basketball, including the Susquehanna River Hawks and Scranton's Lady Royals

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published March 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
This week, Roger and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about college basketball in the region. Susquehanna University's men's team is heading for the NCAA Division III Tournament, while the University of Scranton's Lady Royals will host the opening two rounds of the 2026 NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Championship this weekend.

Susquehanna will take on Redlands in the opening round of the tournament Friday afternoon at Hood College in Frederick, Md., while Scranton's Lady Royals will host Framingham State Friday night.

We'll hear from Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek and Scranton senior Kaeli Romanowski ahead of those key games.

Bob also discusses the latest on the local high school basketball front and looks at the 2026 PIAA individual wrestling championships underway in Hershey.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube channel.

Sports Voices Sports VoicesSusquehanna UniversityUniversity of ScrantonCollege sportsHigh school sportsFOX56
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News