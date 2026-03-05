100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Family questions WBPD not seeking Amber Alert for La'Niyah Clark

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

WBPD did not seek Amber Alert for La’Niyah Clark and another option went unused, prompting calls for new advisory types

Grieving family members want to know why the Wilkes-Barre Police Department didn't request an Amber Alert be issued for missing teen La’Niyah Clark, and their concerns don't stop there.

Gaughan seeks air quality ordinance to protect Lackawanna County residents from data center emissions

Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan wants to protect residents’ air quality from data centers that often include diesel-powered backup generators.

During a commissioners meeting Wednesday, Gaughan asked county solicitor Paul James Walker to provide a legal opinion on whether the county can adopt an air quality ordinance that is more protective than current state and federal minimum standards.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
