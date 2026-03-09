New poll shows economy could be weakness for GOP in midterms

Poll shows economy could become weakness for GOP in midterms

Handling of the economy has long been considered a strong suit for the Republican Party. But a new poll suggests the economy might now be one of the party’s weaknesses heading into this year’s midterms.

NEWS VOICES: Travel school nurse program helps ease shortage in Lackawanna County schools

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Sarah Hofius Hall discuss the Travel School Nurse Pilot Program aiming to ease a shortage of school nurses in Lackawanna County schools.