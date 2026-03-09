100 WVIA Way
NEWS VOICES: Travel school nurse program helps ease shortage in Lackawanna County schools

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 9, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Sarah Hofius Hall discuss the Travel School Nurse Pilot Program aiming to ease a shortage of school nurses in Lackawanna County schools.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below:

