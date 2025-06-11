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This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Sarah Hofius Hall discuss the Travel School Nurse Pilot Program, aiming to ease a shortage of school nurses in Lackawanna County schools.
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As police continue to investigate who fired into an unoccupied Pike County mosque early Sunday, mosque worshippers got a boost from someone who knows about being attacked. Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the mosque Wednesday.
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With schools unable to find substitute school nurses, the Moses Taylor Foundation and Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit launched a Travel School Nurse Pilot Program this school year.
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State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski is confident that Regional and Moses Taylor Hospitals in Scranton will remain open and said there are several leads for potential buyers.
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The United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike hosted the event, which featured many organizations that serve older adults in the region.