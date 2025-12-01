NEWS VOICES: No One Dies Alone program links med school students with hospice patients in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre

NEWS VOICES



Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on.

This week, WVIA's Roger DuPuis and Lydia McFarlane talk about the No One Dies Alone program, which partners Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine students with patients at Allied Services Hospice facilities in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

Program volunteers "vigil sit," which means to provide company to hospice patients whose loved ones can't be with them.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below: