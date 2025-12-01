100 WVIA Way
NEWS VOICES: No One Dies Alone program links med school students with hospice patients in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published December 1, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
NEWS VOICES

Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on.

This week, WVIA's Roger DuPuis and Lydia McFarlane talk about the No One Dies Alone program, which partners Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine students with patients at Allied Services Hospice facilities in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

Program volunteers "vigil sit," which means to provide company to hospice patients whose loved ones can't be with them.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below:
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She became the team’s dedicated healthcare reporter. Her beat covers hospitals, mental health, policy and most importantly, people.
See stories by Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
