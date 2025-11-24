100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Medical students ensure no one dies alone in NEPA hospice centers

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Geisinger medical students accompany Scranton, Wilkes-Barre Allied hospice patients with No One Dies Alone program

Medical students from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine comfort hospice patients while their families are away. The students are part of the No One Dies Alone program.

Allied Services’ hospice centers in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton host a chapter of the national program.

Lackawanna County bets "The Trouble with Cali" will end with planned documentary on Paul Sorvino film

Lackawanna County is betting a documentary filmmaker can transform a failed movie that cost taxpayers $500,000 into a winner.

The film will focus on the making of Paul Sorvino's “The Trouble with Cali.”

BOOKMARKS: Making the literary leap from page to screen

How do you usually feel when you hear that a favorite book is going to become a movie or TV show?

Some adaptations have flopped and fallen into obscurity, ignored by fans of the source material. But some are held in high regard by readers for accurately capturing and even elevating the stories they fell in love with on the page.

For this week’s episode, here are a few books that have made a successful leap from page to screen.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News