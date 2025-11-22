BOOKMARKS: Making the literary leap from page to screen

How do you usually feel when you hear that a favorite book is going to become a movie or TV show?

In my experience, there’s always excitement, but there’s a bit of anxiety as well. Will they get it right? Will what I saw in my imagination match what makes it to the screen? What will they change?

Some adaptations have flopped and fallen into obscurity, ignored by fans of the source material. But some are held in high regard by readers for accurately capturing and even elevating the stories they fell in love with on the page.

For this week’s episode, here are a few books that have made a successful leap from page to screen.

Kaitlin Adams, Hazleton

Book: "Where the Crawdads Sing"

Author: Delia Owens

I think that both the book and the film adaptation are absolutely amazing. I particularly like the film. I think it's a great adaptation, because not only does it capture the spirit of the book and tell the amazing story, but additionally, it adds on to the source material in great ways and brings these characters to life on the screen.

It's one of my favorite adaptations, and I recommend it to anyone.

Paul Lazar, WVIA Radio Program Director

Book: "Pet Sematary"

Author: Stephen King

Now, the book was published in 1983 and I got my hands on that book at quite an early age — maybe too early an age — which would probably explain a lot.

I was really blown away by the 1989 film, which is probably on my top three list of scariest films ever to be made. It has a great cast. Of course, you have Fred Gwynne — Herman Munster of "The Munsters." You have Denise Crosby of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in there as well, and some great acting by the kids in the film. I don't want to spoil anything for you, but poor Gage, my goodness.

One quick fact about "Pet Sematary" the book that you might not know is that Scranton does get a call-out towards the very end of the novel. So there's a local tie-in there. It's perfect for this time of year, the autumn, the fall.

We often see that the film adaptation of a book is not necessarily better than the book itself, but I think this is one case where they're on the same level. That's one of my favorite adaptations, and I hope you enjoy it.

Jess Ross-Steltz, "Bookstagrammer" bathtubbookworm

Books: "Little Fires Everywhere," and "Red, White & Royal Blue"

Authors: Celeste Ng, Casey McQuiston

I know that it's crazy to say, but sometimes I do think that the screen adaptations of some books really do get it right.

For example,"Little Fires Everywhere." I thought the Hulu series really outshined the book. The pacing was tighter, the emotional stakes landed harder, and even the couple of changes that they made from book to screen, I thought were done really, really well and made an absolute ton of sense.

And then there are some adaptations that just feel like a gift to the fans. One of those that I am absolutely obsessed with is the "Red, White & Royal Blue," movie. I absolutely adored the book. It was a perfect book to me, absolutely no flaws, but getting to watch Alex and Henry's love story play out on screen was pure joy for me. So even though I love the book just as much as the adaptation, the adaptation felt like it was made for the fans, and I really, really appreciate that.

So whether you're a page-first purist or love hitting play before chapter one, great stories deserve to live in every format.

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Book: “A Series of Unfortunate Events”

Author: Lemony Snicket

This series has had two chances at a screen adaptation, and I think the second round absolutely nailed it.

Lemony Snicket’s 13-part “Series of Unfortunate Events” has always been one of my absolute favorites from childhood, but I was not the biggest fan of the 2004 film that tried to squash the first three books into one movie. I always thought Violet, Klaus and Sunny deserved more time, and I missed the dark whimsy of Lemony Snicket’s occasional narration.

Then, Netflix released its three-season series and all of that was forgotten. The series gave each book its own multi-episode arc and perfectly captured the dark humor and quirky characters of the books. Neil Patrick Harris is perfect as the devious Count Olaf, and I was absolutely delighted each time Patrick Warburton popped up to deliver Lemony Snicket’s dry narration.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events,” was a formative read for my baby bookworm self, and I’m glad it finally saw some justice on screen.

That’s all for this edition of Bookmarks! Join us again on Dec. 5. I’ll be looking for your favorite Science Fiction reads.