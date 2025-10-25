BOOKMARKS: Scare up some horror stories for Halloween

There’s a chill wind in the air, the spirits are restless and Halloween is on its way.

It’s the perfect time of year to reach for the scary side of the bookshelf. From ghost stories to monstrous tales, this week’s recommendations are sure to give you a fright.

Submitted photo / Submitted photo Brittany Shoemaker, The Charming Churchmouse

Brittany Shoemaker, The Charming Churchmouse

Book: "The September House"

Author: Carissa Orlando

This one involves one of my favorite horror tropes, a haunted house. Specifically, an old Victorian house that goes off the rails come September. Its walls drip blood and its former inhabitants appear in ghost form, and naturally, something seems off with the basement. The story seamlessly blends horror, psychological thrills and a little humor.

The story begins with a middle-aged couple named Margaret and Hal. They are able to purchase their first home at a great price. Why? Surely because of the deaths that occurred there. But never mind that — they are elated to have a place to call their own. But then September rolls around. Strange and terrifying occurrences begin.

Margaret loves her new home and refuses to leave, despite the horrors that await them every September. She even begins to understand the house’s rules so that she learns how to deal with the occurrences each year. After three Septembers, Hal can no longer take it and leaves.

Their daughter Katherine is now coming to visit because she fears her father has disappeared when she no longer hears from him. You guessed it — in September. How can Margaret hide what is happening in the house from her daughter? What happened to Hal? What are the forces in this house trying to communicate? Prepare yourself to see how this one unfolds.

Brittany Shoemaker recommends "The September House" Listen • 1:10

Paul Lazar, WVIA Radio Program Director

Book: "The Monk"

Author: Matthew Gregory Lewis

I'm recommending "The Monk" by Matthew Gregory Lewis, because it has a little bit of everything for everyone. It was written in 1796 and it follows the story of a monk by the name Ambrosio, who is basically fighting temptation between his spiritual vows and those of physical pleasure. That battle leads to murder, sexual obsession and so much more.

Although it's a slow burn - it takes a little while to get going — it's a mixture of bloodshed, scandal, (and) the supernatural. It really is the perfect Halloween read.

It's certainly not for those that are faint of heart, and it's not something that I would particularly read at bedtime. It is that unsettling.

Paul Lazar recommends "The Monk" Listen • 0:55

Submitted Photo / Submitted Photo Jamie Gatts, Haunt Coffee Paranormal Coffeeshop and Bookstore

Jamie Gatts, Haunt Coffee Paranormal Coffeeshop and Bookstore

Book: "The Dark Man"

Author: Desmond Doane

It's a paranormal thriller about a team of ghost hunters whose hit TV show was canceled after a tragic Halloween night broadcast when a young girl was attacked by a demon during a live investigation.

I actually read this book several years ago and it stuck with me because it explores the ethics of ghost hunting and how it can seem like a fun hobby, but can have very real negative consequences, especially when paranormal celebrities try to boost ratings or achieve fame by provoking evil forces.

This is the first in a trilogy and I read all three because I had to know how the story ended. It's the perfect paranormal read for the spooky season.

Jamie Gatts recommends "The Dark Man" Listen • 0:46

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Connor Henry, Dark Mind Experiences

Connor Henry, Dark Mind Experiences

Books: "Frankenstein" and "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde"

Authors: Mary Shelley, Robert Louis Stevenson

I think that there are many themes in this story that are true today. Not only Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," but "The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" — the duality of man, one man with different personalities, some good, some deeply evil and disturbing.

Although these are old stories, like I said, I believe that these themes are still true, and I think these are things that we all need to keep in our mind going into the future.

Connor Henry recommends "Frankenstein" and "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" Listen • 0:50

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Book: "Don't Let the Forest In"

Author: CG Drews

If you’ve ever looked at the barren forests of late autumn and imagined the gnarled, twisted twigs and branches might be the skeletal claws of some slumbering beast, you need to read “Don’t Let the Forest In.”

I picked this up by chance when it was available on Libby and had no idea what I was in for. The premise was enough to hook me. Andrew and Thomas are two seniors at a boarding school surrounded by dark, foreboding forest. Andrew writes dark fairytales about monsters made of roots and thorns, and Thomas is forever inspired to draw them. But when their senior year begins, something is very wrong — the monsters are real and they’re clawing their way out of the forest every night.

Don’t let warnings of body horror deter you — the writing in this book is terrifyingly beautiful, and the yearning romantic moments between the characters will leave you aching. I loved every suspenseful, heart-twisting moment and as the author intended, I was left staring at a wall to process the ending.

Sarah Scinto recommends "Don't Let the Forest In" Listen • 1:08

That’s all for this edition of Bookmarks! I hope these recommendations have you in the Halloween spirit.

Join us again on Nov. 8. I’ll be looking for your favorite books about nature.