BOOKMARKS: It's time to fall for some autumn reads

There's a slight chill in the air and pumpkin-flavored everything everywhere as fall has arrived in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Most readers I know have a few books they save for this season, ones that give them the cozy, fall vibes that make you want to curl up with a hot apple cider or a pumpkin spiced coffee and read for hours.

Here are a few recommendations to help you set the perfect autumn mood.

Autumn Granza, content marketer and photographer

Book: "Twilight"

Author: Stephenie Meyer

"Twilight" is the perfect mix of romance, mystery, and atmosphere. The book is actually set in Forks, Washington — a real small town on the Olympic Peninsula. I just visited there to explore all things "Twilight" — including La Push — and to hike through the rainy, magnificent Olympic National Park.

It’s "hoa hoa" season, which really got me in the mood for fall. The story follows Bella Swan as she moves to Forks and falls in love with Edward Cullen, who she discovers is a vampire. Their relationship is intense, dramatic, and complicated by the danger of his supernatural world.

That blend of love, suspense, and moody setting makes "Twilight" the kind of story you’ll want to curl up with this fall.

Kailey Seitz and Molly Moran, Valley Girls Read on Instagram

Book: "Looking for Alaska"

Author: John Green

We have picked this book because of its themes of changes and transformations, similar to the feel of starting a fresh new fall.

This book feels cozy while also using thought-provoking emotions, making it a great book for the fall season.

Kailey Gustinucci, kayreviewsbooks on Instagram

Book: "The Pumpkin Spice Cafe"

Author: Laurie Gilmore

This cute little romance book is full of amazing fall vibes, a little spice, a swoon-worthy, grumpy MMC (male main character), and all the small town "Gilmore Girls" vibes.

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Book: "Truly Devious"

Author: Maureen Johnson

Maybe it’s the approach of Halloween, but I always crave a good mystery when fall rolls around. If it comes with a bit of dark academia like “Truly Devious,” I’m definitely sold.

This book really has everything I could want — an aspiring detective, a legendary and secluded boarding school in Vermont, a cold case and a vibrant cast of characters.

Our setting is Ellingham Academy, an exclusive private school founded in the early 20th century by eccentric tycoon Albert Ellingham. Shortly after the school opened, Ellingham’s wife and daughter were kidnapped. The only clue is a riddle signed, “Truly, Devious.”

Enter Stevie Bell. She arrives for her first year at Ellingham with one goal: to solve the Truly Devious case. As the year unfolds and she settles into life at Ellingham, Truly Devious returns and the cold case starts heating up.

I both love and hate a good cliffhanger, and since it takes three books for Stevie to solve the case, this series is full of them. I’m now reading the fifth book in the series, “Nine Liars,” and it’s been a pleasure to return to Ellingham and solve a new case with Stevie.

That’s all for this edition of Bookmarks! Join us again on October 11. We'll be looking for your favorite fantasy reads.