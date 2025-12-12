100 WVIA Way
Wilkes-Barre's Horton Street reopens to traffic after months of closure

WVIA
Published December 12, 2025 at 1:34 PM EST

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced today that Horton street is now open to traffic. The reopening was delayed several times.

Horton Street has been closed since this summer, when a 20-foot-deep sinkhole opened under Horton Street on June 25, shortly before work was set to begin on an emergency repair project along the sewer/stormwater line. A second sinkhole opened about 200 feet away from the original one. That was accompanied by both a water main break and a gas leak.

Both sinkholes followed heavy rainstorms.

– Lydia McFarlane
News Briefs George BrownWilkes-Barre