100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wilkes-Barre Mayor Brown says Horton Street reopening pushed back to Nov. 26

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published November 21, 2025 at 3:13 PM EST
Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown stands near a sinkhole that opened Wednesday afternoon, June 25, on Horton Street in the city. The street is now expected to reopen Nov. 26, Brown said Friday.
Roger DuPuis
/
WVIA News
Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown stands near a sinkhole that opened Wednesday afternoon, June 25, on Horton Street in the city. The street is now expected to reopen Nov. 26, Brown said Friday.

The re-opening of Horton Street has been pushed back from today to Wednesday, Nov. 26, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said in a release.

The busy thoroughfare in South Wilkes-Barre has been closed for nearly five months since the first of two sinkholes opened up in the road.

Horton Street had been expected to open today, Friday, Nov. 21, following extensive work in the area. The reopening was delayed due to mechanical issues with contractor’s equipment, Brown said.

What happened on Horton Street?

A 20-foot-deep sinkhole opened under Horton Street on June 25, shortly before work was set to begin on a $600,000 emergency repair project along the sewer/stormwater line.

On July 14, a second large sinkhole opened under the street about 200 feet away, accompanied by a water main break as well as a gas leak.

Neither was related to mine subsidence, officials have said, and both followed heavy rainstorms.

The work required cooperation between the city and multiple outside entities, including utility companies, construction companies, and the state Department of Transportation.

Next steps

Equipment is on site to complete the final steps of the project, with a Wednesday opening expected, he added.

Street cleaning on Horton and the surrounding streets will take place Monday, Nov. 24, in preparation for the completion.

“No Parking” signs, indicating no parking from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be posted on the following streets:

● Horton Street from Carlisle Street to Carey Avenue

● Roosevelt Terrace from Horton Street to Hanover Street

● Huston Street from Horton Street to Sturdevant Street.

Tags
Local Wilkes-BarreSouth Wilkes-BarreGeorge BrownLuzerne County
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Related Stories