Wilkes-Barre Mayor Brown says Horton Street reopening pushed back to Nov. 26

The re-opening of Horton Street has been pushed back from today to Wednesday, Nov. 26, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said in a release.

The busy thoroughfare in South Wilkes-Barre has been closed for nearly five months since the first of two sinkholes opened up in the road.

Horton Street had been expected to open today, Friday, Nov. 21, following extensive work in the area. The reopening was delayed due to mechanical issues with contractor’s equipment, Brown said.

What happened on Horton Street?

A 20-foot-deep sinkhole opened under Horton Street on June 25, shortly before work was set to begin on a $600,000 emergency repair project along the sewer/stormwater line.

On July 14, a second large sinkhole opened under the street about 200 feet away, accompanied by a water main break as well as a gas leak.

Neither was related to mine subsidence, officials have said, and both followed heavy rainstorms.

The work required cooperation between the city and multiple outside entities, including utility companies, construction companies, and the state Department of Transportation.

Next steps

Equipment is on site to complete the final steps of the project, with a Wednesday opening expected, he added.

Street cleaning on Horton and the surrounding streets will take place Monday, Nov. 24, in preparation for the completion.

“No Parking” signs, indicating no parking from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be posted on the following streets:

● Horton Street from Carlisle Street to Carey Avenue

● Roosevelt Terrace from Horton Street to Hanover Street

● Huston Street from Horton Street to Sturdevant Street.