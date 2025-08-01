100 WVIA Way
NEWS VOICES: Sinkholes on Horton Street in Wilkes-Barre

WVIA
Published August 1, 2025 at 11:43 AM EDT
Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown looks over a sink hole on Horton Street in the city that opened up on June 25.
Roger DuPuis
/
WVIA News
NEWS VOICES

Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been working on.

Today, WVIA News' Kat Bolus and Roger DuPuis discuss what caused two sinkholes to open up on Horton Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The first was on June 25 and the second on July 14.

This story ran during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Listen below.

News Voices, Aug. 1: Horton Street Sinkholes
Crews are seen working near a sinkhole that opened up under Horton Street near Roosevelt Terrace in Wilkes-Barre on Monday, July 14. It was the second road collapse on Horton Street in less than a month. An earlier sinkhole opened up about a half block away on June 25.

