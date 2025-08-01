NEWS VOICES: Sinkholes on Horton Street in Wilkes-Barre

NEWS VOICES



Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been working on.

Today, WVIA News' Kat Bolus and Roger DuPuis discuss what caused two sinkholes to open up on Horton Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The first was on June 25 and the second on July 14.

This story ran during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Listen below.