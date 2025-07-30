District attorneys say body found at airport was 23-year-old man missing from Moosic

A body found in a wooded area near the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport has been identified as a missing Moosic resident, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Lackawanna County District Attorney Brian Gallagher said in a joint statement released Wednesday.

Moosic Borough police received a report that Nicholas Terrery, 23, was seen on surveillance cameras leaving his home around 10 a.m. Saturday. He was "Ubering" throughout the day, and last seen at Litzy's Lounge, Avoca, around 11 p.m. Saturday, police had said.

On Tuesday, while working on the missing person case, Luzerne County detectives received a report of a body in a wooded area off Navy Way Road in Dupont, on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport property, the DAs said.

"Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes and law enforcement officials confirmed the identity of the deceased was the man who went missing from Moosic days earlier," according to the statement.

"The investigation did not reveal signs of foul play, and the cause of death was not suspicious," the statement said, adding: "Due to the nature of the incident, further details will not be released."