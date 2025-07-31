100 WVIA Way
Free community day Saturday in Wilkes-Barre

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published July 31, 2025 at 10:45 AM EDT

Free face painting, hair cuts and eye exams will be offered at Catholic Social Services' Parents as Teachers program's free back-to-school event for the community.

The event is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the King’s College Scandlon Gymnasium, 150 North Main St., Wilkes-Barre

Free parking is available at 133 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre.

The event will also feature performances and demonstrations by community groups. Several dozen local organizations will participate in the event.

The first 100 children at the event will receive free water bottles and dental hygiene kits.

— Kat Bolus
