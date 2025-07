Community meeting set for tonight at 6 on Horton Street construction in South Wilkes-Barre

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown will host a meeting at CrisNics Irish Pub this evening to update neighborhood residents about ongoing construction work on Horton Street.

A 20-foot-deep sinkhole opened under Horton Street in June, shortly before work was set to begin on a $600,000 emergency repair project along a trouble-plagued sewer/stormwater line.

On July 14 a second large sinkhole opened under the street a short distance away, accompanied by a water main break as well as a gas leak.

Neither was related to mine subsidence, and both followed heavy rainstorms.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the enclosed patio area at CrisNics, 189 Barney St.