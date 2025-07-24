Crocamo says Rockin' The River will proceed, but with a replacement AC/DC cover band

Friday's Rockin' The River concert in Wilkes-Barre will proceed, but with a different AC/DC cover band than previously planned.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo said Thursday that the show will feature two acts: Back In Black: A Tribute to AC/DC and Bat Out of Hell: A Tribute to Meatloaf.

Wilkes-Barre area AC/DC tribute band Halfway To Hell previously was scheduled to perform at the 6 p.m. event, but controversy arose after Crocamo was informed this week that the band's founder had pleaded guilty to a felony sex crime in 2008.

Halfway to Hell was, in turn, a replacement for Low Cut Connie, a Philadelphia-based rock band that Crocamo canceled following concerns about the group's political views.

"For the past six weeks, we’ve heard from many people that were excited about the AC/DC tribute, and though we did change bands, we are happy to be bringing in another AC/DC act that is looking forward to rocking the river," Crocamo said.

Halfway to Hell won't be paid

The original performer was paid for their cancelled concert, but the second won't be.

Low Cut Connie's contract called for the band to receive a $1,000 deposit in March, followed by $9,000 on the day of the show. Crocamo said this week that the money was paid.

Replacement band Halfway To Hell was scheduled to receive $3,200 under its contract.

The county and Halfway to Hell reached a mutual agreement for band to withdraw, and the band agreed to do so without seeking payment, Crocamo confirmed.

Aaron Fink & The Fury, another act which had been scheduled to perform Friday night, withdrew for entirely unrelated reasons and will perform next year, Crocamo said.

Dunkin' the county

For those who may be weary of the controversies, there will be a chance to vent their frustrations: Crocamo said she and several county council members will take turns in a dunking booth during the event.

"It’s all in good fun, and all proceeds from the dunking booth will benefit Hylee, Luzerne County Sheriff’s explosive sniffing canine," she said.

Rockin’ the River is a free all-ages summer concert series at the River Common along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre.

The annual series is presented by Visit Luzerne County — which is the county's visitors' bureau — and the Riverfront Parks Committee.

Friday's concert will be the final show of this year's three-week series. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the music will start at 6 p.m. There will be food trucks and beverage vendors.

There is one caveat.

“We are keeping our eye on the forecast,” Crocamo said.

The National Weather Service says showers are likely in the area Friday, and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m.