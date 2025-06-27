Dickson City Starbucks baristas vote to unionize

Starbucks baristas in Dickson City voted 13-3 to join Starbuck Workers United (SBWU).

SBWU is a national unionization effort of over 11,000 baristas at over 570 stores in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

Organizers said the organization is fighting for "workplace protections on core issues like living wages, respect, racial and gender equity, and fair scheduling and staffing" in a press release issued today.

Missy Malinchak, a barista of two years, said as part of the press release that the vote empowers employees.

"With this victory has come a step forward for us to have a voice. A voice for better staffing, better work conditions, and competitive wages, but mostly we have done this as a team devoted to the betterment of one another as well as our customers,” said Malinchak.

Dickson City is the second local Starbucks to unionize recently. Wilkes-Barre's Kidder Street Starbucks voted to unionize earlier this year.

Tunaja Riley, a barista of one year, voiced her support for the store's unionization in today's press release.

“I voted to join the union because for too long Starbucks has not taken their partners’ health concerns seriously. Starbucks Workers United members are fighting to make Starbucks a safer workplace where we have a say in our working conditions," said Riley.

In an email from Starbucks in April, spokesperson Phil Gee said Starbucks and Workers United are in contract mediations.

"Starbucks and Workers United have agreed to engage a mediator to assist the two parties in reaching a framework for single store contracts for our partners represented by the union. We have made progress over the last nine months of bargaining, and we are committed to continuing to work together – with a mediator’s assistance – to navigate complex issues and reach fair contracts.”

— Isabela Weiss