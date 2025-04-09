Starbucks employees at Wilkes-Barre location say corporate scrutiny followed union push

Employees at Starbucks' location on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre are looking to unionize. They also say they have been under heightened scrutiny from corporate management since they filed election paperwork on March 24.

“We've had the district manager coming in a lot more lately, kind of observing us. We've noticed a few people actually sitting in the lobby taking notes … and just staring at us for almost the entire day. They've started cracking down on the dress code, on time, attendance and a lot of other things so far,” barista Bree Zavatsky said.

Staff at the Kidder Street location, which opened last year, are looking to join Starbucks Workers United (SBWU), a national unionization effort of over 10,500 baristas at over 550 stores. A vote is expected in the coming weeks.

Starbucks spokesperson Phil Gee denied the $89.18 billion company was engaging in any union-busting efforts.

“At Starbucks, our success starts and ends with our partners (employees). We respect our partners' right to choose, through a fair and democratic process, to be represented by a union or not to be represented by a union, and will continue to work together to make Starbucks the best job in retail,” Gee wrote in an email.

'What it really means to be a barista'

Zavatsky, from Nanticoke, started working as a barista seven months ago. She said she liked the work at first more than her previous jobs.

“But I'm kind of slowly realizing how much corporate really doesn't have the workers' best interests in mind,” Zavatsky said during a phone interview.

Zavatsky claims Starbucks is “cracking down” on workers by scheduling shifts with fewer breaks and by demanding they cut drive-through wait times to 45 seconds without hiring extra staff.

There are 18 employees at the Wilkes-Barre location, Zavatsky said.

“I think everyone around here is honestly scared of Starbucks' union-busting. So, they're kind of just waiting it out until we have our election and see how it goes. But hopefully after ours goes through, they [will] get motivated and cheer on Starbucks Workers United,” Zavatsky said.

Lyssie Parente, a shift supervisor of six months, accused Starbucks of “empty promises," and said the work environment is taking a toll.

“We get increased workloads with decreased hours and a paycheck that laughs in our faces, all while feeding us the ‘we're a family’ and ‘we care about mental health,'" Parente said.

"We're angry, we're frustrated, we can't sleep at night, we're anxious, we're depressed," Parente said, adding: "but we are still here because we are the change we want to see in this company, and we demand the respect and fair treatment we deserve."

Ashton Balliet, a shift supervisor at the Kidder Street location, said her store is “not anti-Starbucks. We believe a union is the best way to get back to what it really means to be a barista.”

“Year after year, Starbucks claims to be going back to its roots, but the only seeds being planted are those in the CEO’s pockets," Balliet said in a statement emailed from the union.

Negotiations update

Workers United formed nearly four years ago in Buffalo, New York to push for higher wages . Starbucks recognized the union last year, but negotiations have stalled since January 2025 over a collective bargaining agreement.

Starbucks gave a brief update on negotiations.

“Starbucks and Workers United have agreed to engage a mediator to assist the two parties in reaching a framework for single store contracts for our partners represented by the union. We have made progress over the last nine months of bargaining, and we are committed to continuing to work together — with a mediator’s assistance — to navigate complex issues and reach fair contracts,” Gee said.

Workers United said the mediation process is confidential and she could not share specifics about negotiations.

"Starbucks Workers United understands the concerns of their member baristas and are committed to fighting for a fair contract that addresses wages, staffing issues and strong benefits,” Workers United sent in an email.

Zavatsky hopes neighboring Starbucks locations will start to unionize by late April, after her location holds its election through the National Labor Relations Board.

“After that, we get to join the cause for Starbucks Workers United and get their protections … Unfortunately for now, it is a waiting game for the next three weeks,” Zavatsky said.

She believes the union "definitely has our backs on this" in the meanwhile, adding that the union has filed 90 complaints against Starbucks in January alone.

“The backing of the Starbucks Workers United … makes it a lot easier," Zavatsky said.