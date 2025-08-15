Shapiro in Nanticoke says sale of Wilkes-Barre, Scranton hospitals remains under close state review

Gov. Josh Shapiro said Friday he and his staff are closely reviewing a proposal to sell three local hospitals to a private foundation.

“We're working through some of the details,” Shapiro said during an appearance in Nanticoke. “I don't think it's helpful to kind of get into the specifics in this setting, but I can tell you that it is occupying a significant amount of, not only my time, but my staff's time as well.”

Shapiro did not directly address concerns outlined in a letter that Wilkes-Barre General Hospital’s board of directors wrote to him Aug. 8.

The letter called on Shapiro and state legislators to halt the Community Health Systems sale of Wilkes-Barre General and Regional and Moses Taylor hospitals in Scranton to Tenor Health Foundation, a Pasadena, California-based nonprofit.

The board said the sale may cause the Wilkes-Barre hospital’s demise “through the inevitable cannibalization of our resources in attempt to shore up other facilities and priorities of the parent entity.”

Hospitals losing money

A Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council report showed all three hospitals losing money in 2023 and 2024, though the Wilkes-Barre hospital lost less both years.

Shapiro said he's “aware of the (hospitals’) challenges.”

“And we want to make sure that it remains a viable healthcare institution with accessible healthcare for all people in this region,” he said. “We're exploring a number of different options there to be able to have stable healthcare options for this region.”

He did not provide further details.

Governor talks job training

Shapiro spoke at International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 163 training center to highlight his administration’s “historic investments in workforce development that have helped the Commonwealth’s economy grow.”

College isn’t for everyone, he said.

“We need to make sure that if you choose to go to the military, choose to go to a union hall like this, you choose to go to a college, whatever choice you make has to be treated with the same level of respect,” he said.

Shapiro said his administration created more than 165 apprenticeships to teach vocational-technical skills “in fields like welding and manufacturing, electrical work, transportation and even in agriculture.”

“Our commonwealth now invests 50% ... more in workforce development than the day I took office,” he said.

Other notable comments

Shapiro also: