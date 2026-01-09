100 WVIA Way
'A cop's cop:' Wilkes-Barre marks police chief's retirement with surprise celebration

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 9, 2026 at 5:20 PM EST
Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay addresses the crowd at a celebration of his retirement from the department.
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay addresses the crowd at a celebration of his retirement from the department.

As Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay’s executive assistant, Gwen Garrett knows, he hates to be blindsided.

So pulling off a surprise retirement celebration on Friday was no small feat.

“Well Joe, today we got you,” she said.

Friends, colleagues and officials crowded the room at King’s College and greeted the retiring chief with shouts of “surprise” when Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown led him into the crowd at King’s College.

“This will be my last lie to you,” Brown said.

Coffay said he had been in a panic all day leading up to the event.

“There’s not much I can say other than thanks,” he said at the door. “It’s been a great career, I loved every minute of it and it’s very hard to walk out the door.”

Coffay will retire from the Wilkes-Barre Police Department after 35 years on Monday and become chief of the newly formed West Side Regional Police Department which covers Edwardsville and Larksville.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown led Police Chief Joseph Coffay to the surprise celebration on Friday.
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown led Police Chief Joseph Coffay to the surprise celebration on Friday.

Looking back at Coffay's 35-year career

Throughout his decades of service in Wilkes-Barre, Coffay was a patrol officer, detective, captain and more before becoming chief in 2018.

Coffay received recognitions from city and state officials including Governor Josh Shapiro at Friday’s celebration.

Wilkes-Barre police Captain Michael Boyle, who will succeed Coffay as chief, said it was hard to summarize all of Coffay’s contributions to the Wilkes-Barre department and community.

“The chief was a cop’s cop,” he said. “A man whose leadership style always placed the safety of the public and his officers.”

Boyle said Coffay set a “shining example” as he rose through the ranks in Wilkes-Barre.

”Joe Coffay has been a role model for some, a mentor for others, but an example to all officers who follow him that hard work, dedication and perseverance do pay off,” Boyle said.

After the celebration, Coffay said he is leaving the department in good hands, but it is hard to leave the city behind.

“I love the city of Wilkes-Barre, I live in the city of Wilkes-Barre,” he said. “But I felt that…it’s time for somebody else to step in and put their stamp on the department.”

He said he will miss his fellow Wilkes-Barre officers more than anything else.

“I’ve hired 47 officers here. I mean, that’s my family,” he said. “That’s the hardest thing in the world is to leave them. But you know, it’s time.”

Recognitions from city, county and state officials for retiring Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay.
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Recognitions from city, county and state officials for retiring Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
