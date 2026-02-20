100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Tioga and Lycoming County rail trail named Pa.'s Trail of the Year

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Bikers and hikers have two reasons to celebrate the Pine Creek Rail Trail through Tioga and Lycoming counties.

Thursday, the 62-mile trail was named Pennsylvania’s 2026 Trail of the Year by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

Public access to Pennsylvania officials' AI conversations may be limited after agency ruling

Many state government employees' conversations and prompts with artificial intelligence chatbots will likely remain shielded from public record, after a ruling from Pennsylvania's open records agency this month.

Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
