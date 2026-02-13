SPORTS VOICES: Wyoming Valley Clutch basketball still undefeated

This week, Roger and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about the Wyoming Valley Clutch. The American Basketball Association team remains 15-0 with four games left in the regular season ahead of the 64-team playoff. We'll hear from Clutch Coach Kevin Major about the team's success and how chemistry has fueled that.

They also discuss the end of the regular high school basketball season as district and league championship play begins, wrestling and swimming, and we also will hear from Nick Hart, the voice of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, on what to expect in the second half of the team's season.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube page.