SPORTS VOICES: Wyoming Valley Clutch basketball still undefeated

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published February 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
This week, Roger and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about the Wyoming Valley Clutch. The American Basketball Association team remains 15-0 with four games left in the regular season ahead of the 64-team playoff. We'll hear from Clutch Coach Kevin Major about the team's success and how chemistry has fueled that.

They also discuss the end of the regular high school basketball season as district and league championship play begins, wrestling and swimming, and we also will hear from Nick Hart, the voice of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, on what to expect in the second half of the team's season.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube page.

Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News