Commonwealth Health signs letter of intent to sell Scranton, Wilkes-Barre hospitals to Tenor Health

A letter of an intent between Commonwealth Health and Tenor Health Foundation was signed last week for the sale of Regional Hospital of Scranton, Moses Taylor Hospital and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, according to an internal memo obtained by WVIA News.

Commonwealth Health spokesperson Tomi Galin verified the memo, which was sent from interim CEO David E. Loving to the company's board of trustees, medical staff and employees.

"A letter of intent was signed last week and we hope it will result in a productive and positive step forward that preserves the healthcare services provided by Commonwealth Health. As the process moves forward we will continue to share any major updates," Galin said.

"This is the first step in a process that all hope will result in a completed transaction," the memo reads.

Tenor Health Foundation, a California-based nonprofit, “was formed to identify, own, manage, and turn around financially challenged hospitals,” according to its website .

Loving said in the memo that Tenor Health employees may be seen at the hospitals in the coming days.

The California-based nonprofit recently purchased and reopened Sharon Medical Center in Mercer County, which closed in January after its former owners filed for bankruptcy.

"Tenor Health Foundation is pleased to announce that it entered into a letter of intent to acquire the Commonwealth Health facilities from Community Health Systems. We look forward to working with the communities served by these facilities," Tenor CEO Radha A. Savitala wrote in an email to WVIA News.

Lengthy search for a new buyer

The announcement comes after months of searching for a new buyer, after a deal with Woodbridge Healthcare, Inc. fell through last November. Since then, local foundations stepped in to financially support the struggling hospitals.

Negotiations after the failed sale originally included only the two Scranton hospitals.

However, as the memo reads, "While the newest contemplated transaction was originally to include only the Scranton assets, it became apparent that without the inclusion of Wilkes-Barre, there was not a deal that would keep services in both communities."

The letter does not indicate a final sale.

"When a definitive plan is reached, I will provide an update," Loving said.

Earlier this summer state Rep. Bridget Kosierowski named Geisinger, The Wright Center and Tenor Health as the frontrunners in the monthslong fight to save Community Health Systems’ Scranton hospitals.

Financial struggles

All three hospitals have mostly lost money in recent years, according to the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, although Wilkes-Barre General appears to be stemming those losses somewhat.

In fiscal 2023 expenses outpaced revenues by 24.1% at Moses Taylor; 9.5% at Regional and 15.7% at Wilkes-Barre General, according to the council's report for that year.

Regional and Moses Taylor now operate under one license. CHS consolidated the emergency rooms at the Scranton facilities in 2023, closing Moses Taylor’s ER.

According to the council's recently released fiscal 2024 report, expenses outpaced revenues by 20.6% at the combined Regional Hospital of Scranton and 6.19% at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.