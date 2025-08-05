New U.S. citizens celebrated in ceremony at Wilkes-Barre City Hall

Andy Basquez did it for his mother.

Frachesca Evertz, for her children.

"Here is my home, my babies. So I like this nation. I like everything here,” Evertz said.

Basquez and Evertz celebrated recently becoming United States citizens Tuesday at Wilkes-Barre’s City Hall. They were helped through the process by Quisqueyana Multiservice, which is run by Danny Lugo. Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown organized the Citizenship Recognition Ceremony alongside Lugo.

“In the United States … you can meet your goals. You can make your dreams come true. You can have peace, safety and live a life with dignity,” said Lugo.

Lugo’s organization helps immigrants become citizens. Alongside her family, she also works to improve the quality of life and well being of individuals and families through education. They promote self sufficiency and provides residents with tools and resources to succeed and to foster community development, social inclusion, economic growth and civic engagement, said Liza Lugo, Danny's niece.

"Our vision is to continue building a great nation by serving our communities, offering help, promoting peace and giving hope,” Liza Lugo said.

1 of 4 — 08052025_Citizen002.jpg Danny Lugo holds American Flags to hand out during a Citizenship Recognition Ceremony in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 08052025_Citizen005.jpg Danny Lugo speaks during a Citizenship Recognition Ceremony at Wilkes-Barre City Hall. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 08052025_Citizen006.jpg A new American Citizen holds a flag during a program at Wilkes-Barre's City Hall. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 08052025_Citizen007.jpg Sarah Lugo-Grom hugs a new citizen. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

A country 'like no other'

Lugo passed out certificates and small American flags to the crowd of new citizens alongside their family and friends in Wilkes-Barre’s City Council Chambers.

She said becoming a U.S. citizen is one of the most meaningful accomplishments in the life of any immigrant.

"You didn't just wish for a better life, you worked for it. You made it happen. The United States of America is like no other," she said. "From the beginning this nation has been built on diversity, where our lives, beliefs, dreams, work, rights and freedoms truly matter, and it's those values that make this country so extraordinary."

They sang “God Bless America,” bowed their heads in prayer and recited the “Pledge of Allegiance.”

Knowing basic English and U.S. history along with the words to the pledge are part of the citizenship test. Lugo says the pledge is an oath.

"This is one of the best part of becoming a citizen that they have to learn from the beginning," said Lugo. "It, for me is, is like my favorite. It's like a poem.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Danny Lugo passed out small American flags for new U.S. citizens to hold during a Citizenship Recognition Ceremony at Wilkes-Barre City Hall.

Participating in democracy

Brown told the new citizens about their rights and responsibilities.

He told them they have freedom of speech and expression of worship. Brown stressed the right to vote.

"That's something that's very, very special, okay, use that right to vote. Exercise that right to vote,” the mayor said.

Brown also talked about their responsibilities as citizens.

"And that applies to supporting and defending the Constitution, serving on juries, okay, participating in the democratic process,” he said.

Lugo and Basquez and Evertz were all born in the Dominican Republic.

Basquez, who lives in Wilkes-Barre, is 20. He moved to the country about 9 years ago. He likes the mountains and snowboarding.

Evertz, who also lives in the city, gained citizenship in March. She says she feels more secure in the U.S. and her children have access to a better education. It’s more than that.

"Free expression, free speech, free translation. So I like it all for freedom,” she said.