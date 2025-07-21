Backpack giveaways planned in Pike County

Pike County Children and Youth Services will host two backpack giveaway events.

Fri., July 25 — Lehman Park in Bushkill, 12 to 3 p.m.

Fri., August 1 — Ann St. Park in Milford, 12 to 3 p.m.

There will also be face painting and games at the events. Community organizations will be there with giveaways and resources.

Pike County CYS has enough for 400 students this year thanks to donations from Angels and Dragonflies on behalf of the United Way.

The school supplies will be given away on a first come first serve basis.

— Haley O'Brien