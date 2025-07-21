100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress Cut Federal Funding - Please Give Now so Programs and Services Continue

Backpack giveaways planned in Pike County

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published July 21, 2025 at 4:44 PM EDT

Pike County Children and Youth Services will host two backpack giveaway events.

  • Fri., July 25 — Lehman Park in Bushkill, 12 to 3 p.m.
  • Fri., August 1 — Ann St. Park in Milford, 12 to 3 p.m. 

There will also be face painting and games at the events. Community organizations will be there with giveaways and resources.

Pike County CYS has enough for 400 students this year thanks to donations from Angels and Dragonflies on behalf of the United Way.

The school supplies will be given away on a first come first serve basis.

— Haley O'Brien
News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News