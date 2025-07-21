Roiling the river: Low Cut Connie frontman blasts Luzerne County over 'political' cancelation

A Philadelphia-based band got cut from this Friday's "Rockin' the River" concert in Luzerne County and its lead singer claims the move was "political."

"For the first time ever, my show has been canceled for 'political' reasons," Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner wrote in a social media post on Monday.

County officials aren't saying much about the decision to boot an appearance by Low Cut Connie, but they're also not disagreeing with that assessment.

The band was scheduled to perform Friday night at Rockin’ the River, a free all-ages summer concert series at the River Common along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre.

The annual series is presented by Visit Luzerne County — which is the county's visitors' bureau — and the Riverfront Parks Committee.

Instead of Low Cut Connie, concertgoers will hear from AC/DC tribute band Halfway To Hell, with Aaron Fink & The Fury.

Why?

Weiner said in his video that he speaks on stage about diversity and inclusion — including the diversity of the crowds and the band — and will continue to do so.

He also said the band recently released a song called “Livin in the USA" which addresses the fears surrounding what Weiner described as the "absolutely inhumane and anti-American" Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

“I will not stop speaking about that,” Weiner said.

The song starts with the line, "Livin' in the USA, but it ain't my home," and later says "pray for the future, let the children have a chance to stay."

"For all these reasons, the organizers of this event feel that my show is too controversial, it's gonna alienate people and be too polarizing, and so they canceled the show," Weiner said.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo issued a brief statement Monday when asked about the cancelation.

"Our goal is to have a place where we can enjoy music, food, promote our community, have fun, be safe and free of politics and propaganda," Crocamo wrote.

Visit Luzerne County Executive Director Alan K. Stout declined to comment when reached Monday, referring a reporter back to Crocamo's statement.

Weiner did not elaborate on the process surrounding the cancelation, but made it very clear how he felt.

"This is a cowardly and misinformed decision on the part of Luzerne County and a missed opportunity to have a joyful rock n roll show for everyone in their community," he wrote.